It’s not a surprising move, but I think for Widen licensees, not a very welcome one.

Longtime WCM / nascent MarTech suite vendor Acquia has announced it is buying Digital Asset Management (DAM) vendor Widen. This fills a gap in Acquia’s portfolio but I think for Widen licensees, this may not be a very welcome one. Let’s dig deeper.

This post first appeared on the RSG Blog.

Continue reading What to Make of Acquia Buying DAM Vendor Widen

Share this:

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...