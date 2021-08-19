The Real Story on MarTech: Where should personalization reside in your new stack?

A common question is: Where Should Personalization Reside in your MarTech stack? Should it be in your CMS/WCM so you can personalize content? Should it be a part of your marketing automation so you can send personalized communication? Or should it reside in Ecommerce systems, so you can generate personalized shopping recommendations?

Or maybe everywhere?

In this first of three articles on personalization at scale, I explore this and more. …

