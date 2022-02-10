The Real Story on MarTech: Should you build or buy a customer data platform?

by

“Build versus buy” in the context of technology marketplaces is a long-running debate. At Real Story Group, we see this debate getting revisited for marketing tech stacks, particularly for customer data platforms (CDPs). Is there a single right approach? I don’t think so, but the details matter here.  So let’s dig…



This post first appeared here: The Real Story on MarTech: Should you build or buy a customer data platform?.

If you would like to get short takes directly in your mailbox, please do consider subscribing to my newsletter. I won’t spam you and your information will be safe. I usually send it like once a week (or once in 15 days).

%d bloggers like this: