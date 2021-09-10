In part one of this three-part series, I explained different options regarding where to seat functional personalization capabilities in your overal marketing technology stack. In this follow-up, I’ll explore different platform components required for building a holistic personalization technology strategy. The key premise is that omnichannel personalization requires several related capabilities across a…
This post first appeared on Martech.org.
Continue reading The Real Story on MarTech: A holistic personalization technology strategy