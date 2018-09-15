PhD update – Social Media for Competitive Advantage

So finally it happened.

This week, I successfully defended, and earned my doctorate. I am now a PhD in Management.

My topic was “Social Media for Competitive Advantage – A Study of Select Indian Organizations”. As part of this research, an attempt was made to study how companies use social media and a framework has been evolved that provides an approach for organizations interested in using social media for their own inter-and intra-organizational processes. This approach maps different sources of competitive advantage and provides an incremental and iterative roadmap for organizations to improve their readiness and usage.

I’ll make my thesis available for download as soon as I’m allowed to.

Thanks to several of you for your support and encouragement.