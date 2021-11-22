Good folks at N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research invited me for their International Marketing Conclave. The conclave’s theme was “MarTech: Building the Culture of Innovation”.
So how do you go about building a culture of innovation and how does it connect with Martech?
I covered these five themes that impact culture of innovation:
- Marketing + Technology – Marry Marketing and Tech…
- Data-driven Decisioning – Data platforms, Analytics…
- Embrace Failure – Experiment and Test…
- Build Capacity – Staffing, Skills…
- Explore – Explore the vast MarTech landscape…
Here’s video of my session.