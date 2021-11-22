MarTech: Building the Culture of Innovation

Good folks at N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research invited me for their International Marketing Conclave. The conclave’s theme was “MarTech: Building the Culture of Innovation”.

So how do you go about building a culture of innovation and how does it connect with Martech?

I covered these five themes that impact culture of innovation:

  1. Marketing + Technology – Marry Marketing and Tech…
  2. Data-driven Decisioning – Data platforms, Analytics…
  3. Embrace Failure – Experiment and Test…
  4. Build Capacity – Staffing, Skills…
  5. Explore – Explore the vast MarTech landscape…

Here’s video of my session.

If you would like to get short takes directly in your mailbox, please do consider subscribing to my newsletter. I won’t spam you and your information will be safe. I usually send it like once a week (or once in 15 days).

