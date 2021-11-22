Good folks at N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research invited me for their International Marketing Conclave. The conclave’s theme was “MarTech: Building the Culture of Innovation”.

So how do you go about building a culture of innovation and how does it connect with Martech?

I covered these five themes that impact culture of innovation:

Marketing + Technology – Marry Marketing and Tech… Data-driven Decisioning – Data platforms, Analytics… Embrace Failure – Experiment and Test… Build Capacity – Staffing, Skills… Explore – Explore the vast MarTech landscape…

Here’s video of my session.

