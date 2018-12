This post first appeared on the RSG Blog.

The fifth scenario or business use case for Customer Data Platform (CDP) technology is “Omnichannel & Offline Aggregation.” (The other four scenarios are described here: Scenario 1, Scenario 2, Scenario 3, Scenario 4.) Beyond Multi-Channel The ability to deliver content and services across multiple channels and devices is now taken…

Continue reading CDP Scenario 5: Omnichannel & Offline Aggregation #customerdata #cx #digitalmarketing